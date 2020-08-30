Wintersville Police Surprising 8-Year-Old with New Bike

On a sunny day like today, this 8-year-old boy is just warming his bike up.

“It feels great. I get to feel the wind on my face.” Christian Mitchell, 8-year-old-boy

Christian is just doing what he likes… riding, but that wasn’t just something he could do for a month straight. Not long ago he’s last bike got stolen. That was a gift for his 8th birthday.

But he left it on the side of his house one day… and never saw it again.

“He cried that day when it was taken.” Christina Mitchell, Mother

But a month later, the Wintersville Police turned an upsetting moment for Christian upside down.

“It was so good to see the smile on his face again because he was so bummed out for not having the bike.” Christina Mitchell, Mother

The police department gifted Christian with a brand new bike when they heard his was stolen. And to this 8-year-old boy, that was impressive.

“He came in the house, and said, ‘I’m so impressed, I’m so impressed they did that.'” Christina Mitchell, Mother

“Thank you for giving me the gift. It’s truly amazing.” Christian Mitchell, 8-year-old-boy

An amazing gift that the Mitchell family has the Wintersville Police left to thank.