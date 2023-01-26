WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There were some tense, heart pounding moments for students on Thursday as Woodsdale Elementary School held its annual Spelling Bee.

The competition was fierce as kids in 3rd through 5th grades battled it out for the top spot.

This year’s champion is 3rd grader Giana Cook.

Runner-up is fifth grader Allie Eskins.

Bryson Morgan will serve as this year’s alternate since he place third.

Both Giana and Allie will represent Woodsdale Elementary at the County Spelling Bee in February.

7News anchor Kathryn Ghion was invited to pronounce the words for this year’s spellers.

In case you were wondering, Giana’s winning word was “temperature”.