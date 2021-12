WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — At Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church Thursday evening, Woodsdale Elementary School students from kindergarten all the way to 5th grade from performed Christmas songs in the church’s sanctuary.

They sang songs like “Rudolph The Red- Nosed Reindeer”, “Jingle Bells”, and “Must Be Santa”. The sanctuary was packed full of parents and families of the kids as they watched the class perform songs.