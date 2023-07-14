WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Gardening, cooking and raising chicks.

You may not think these are activities for first graders…until you step inside Jaime Young’s classroom.

The Woodsdale Elementary educator is one of five finalists for The West Virginia Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year.

In her more than a decade teaching 6 and 7-year-olds, she’s looked for ways to engage her students beyond the words in a textbook.

Young says earning her first graders’ trust and respect is essential for successful learning.

And in turn, their excitement for school and for life rubs off on her.

“You can’t be in a bad mood. They always put you in a good mood. You could go in a day and just not, you know, feel right about things. And then by the time they walk in and they say good morning to you, it’s a different story. They always come in with smiles and hugs and, you know, there’s such a positive light and it just comes right back at you.” Jaime Young, First grade teacher, Woodsdale Elementary

Young is also the school’s reading tutor program facilitator and is on the Positive Behavior Support Team.

Both the Teacher of the Year and the School Service Personnel of the Year will be named on September 12th at the Clay Center in Charleston.