GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s an event that was so popular last year, it’s back once again.

The Cockayne Farmstead is getting ready for its World War II Weekend on September 9 and 10.

Organizers promise it will be bigger and better.

“Marshall County is very patriotic. We love our veterans. So, I think this is something that really speaks to them. World War II is such a profound historical event that sort of echoed and the whole community came together at that period of time, and that’s why so many people are interested by it. So, I think it just it really speaks to the community today still.” Kara Gordon, Site Manager, Cockayne Farmstead

New this year are well-known speakers and demonstrators who will show what life was like during that era both in the military and on the home front.

One of those displays includes the Signal Corps, which Sam Cockayne served in during WWII.

Instead of being at the Cockayne Farmstead, World War II Weekend will be across the street at John Marshall High School.

Since so many people attended last year, the event needed more room and more parking.

“We also focus on not just teaching the facts about World War II, but telling people stories. Everybody’s story is a little bit different and I think that’s what was so meaningful last year. People were listening to the speakers, listening to the veterans share their stories and they were they were walking away crying. It makes it very personal and very real.” Kara Gordon, Site Manager, Cockayne Farmstead

Also new this year is a car show on during the day on Saturday. At night, a 1940s swing dance will be held at St. Jude Hall in Glen Dale. While the entire event is free to the public, tickets for the swing dance are $10 and can be bought at the door.

As part of the swing dance, there will be a “Wall of Honor” that pays tribute to veterans. It’s $10 to have a photo of a veteran and a biography included. Photos should be copies because they will not be returned. Mail the payment, photo and biography to:

Cockayne Farmstead

Wall of Honor Entry

1105 Wheeling Avenue

Glen Dale, WV 26038

World War II weekend will be more of an entire community event this year. The Strand Theatre in Moundsville plans to show a 1940s movie on Friday night.

So, save the date for World War II weekend on Saturday, September 9 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday, September 10 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

For more information and a schedule of events, visit the Cockayne Farmstead Facebook page or cockaynefarmstead.com.