MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wreaths Across America has big plans to honor veterans in Moundsville later this year, but they need your help now to make it happen.

The organization plans to place a wreath on the grave of every veteran buried in Riverview Cemetery, including those who were laid to rest with their spouses.

That means they need about 1,500 wreaths, which totals $22,000.

Each wreath is only a $15 donation. The wreaths will be placed on the graves in December.

Coordinators said it’s a beautiful tribute not only to the veterans who have passed, but all our veterans.

My brother was a Vietnam veteran and nobody gave them the recognition they deserved and I felt this was my way of giving back to all those boys that were in my age group. It was just a good thing to do. It’s the right thing to do. Carole Wood, Coordinator, Wreaths Across America

If you would like to make a donation to sponsor a wreath you can call Carole Wood at 304-312-0069.

You can also download an application and send it to Carole Wood, Moundsville Historic Landmarks Commission, P.O. Box E, Moundsville, WV 26041.

Wood says those applications will also be available at different businesses in Moundsville.

Wreaths Across America will be laying the wreaths at Riverview Cemetery on December 17th starting at Noon. The entire community is invited to come and help.

Last year Wreaths Across America laid more than two-million wreaths at more than 3,000 cemeteries across the country.

It’s a mixed emotion day. We cried. We pat each other on the back. We laughed, but it was just a good day. Carole Wood, Coordinator, Wreaths Across America

Riverview Cemetery was one of them.