WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

It was story time at one local elementary school as our own Brenda Danehart stopped by to read a Christmas classic to students.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.



The 7News News Director spoke with first graders at Steenrod Elementary before reading” ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. “



Brenda says she chose that book, since it’s always been one of her favorite Christmas stories.



The kids were very well versed with the story as they actually read along with her.



She said she had a great time with the kids and hopes to return for another story soon.