WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A big congratulations goes out to WTRF’S Vice President and General Manager, Roger Lyons.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Roger is retiring at the end of this month after 19 years at this Nexstar station and a nearly 50 year broadcasting career.

Roger leaves a lasting legacy at WTRF by being a true leader not only at this station, but in the entire Ohio Valley.

He has served on many boards in our community including Chairman of the Board of Directors at Wheeling Health Right , Easterseals , Wheeling Rotary, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley , and the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce.

Roger’s last day is July 28.



From everyone here at WTRF, Roger, we wish you the very best and hope your retirement is everything you’ve dreamed of.