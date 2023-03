WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A jaw-dropping bowling record has just been set in West Virginia…specifically in one of the Ohio Valley’s alleys.

On February 22nd, Joe Susanek bowled an 899 in three games at Holiday Lanes in Weirton.

That score means that out of a possible 36 strikes, he hit 35, putting him as close as possible to bowling’s elusive 900 series.

The feat now gives Susanek not only the house record, but the all-time state record as well.