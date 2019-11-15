WV police get awarded by AAA

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF)

19 West Virginia police departments have been awarded by AAA for their efforts to keep drivers safe.

13 police departments were awarded the Platinum Community Traffic Safety Award. Four departments received gold or silver honors. Two departments received honorable mentions.

An awards ceremony was held Friday afternoon at the Highland’s Olive Garden. Free lunch was served to awardees local to the Ohio Valley.

Police Departments awarded include: Belington, Benwood, Cameron, Follansbee, McMechen, Moundsville, New Martinsville, Paden City, Wheeling and Weirton.

Sheriff’s departments from Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio and Wetzel counties were also honored.

West Virginia State Police in Moundsville and Wheeling also received awards.