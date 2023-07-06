GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a way to honor Ohio Valley’s veterans, and it continues to spread across the area.

WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital is the latest establishment to reserve Purple Heart parking spots.

The Purple Heart Parking Project comes from VFW Post 4442 in Elm Grove and Commander Wally McMasters.

Members of VFW Post 4442 and WVU Medicine officials dedicate Purple Heart parking spots at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital.

It’s their mission to make sure combat wounded veterans have easier access to businesses and other establishments in the Ohio Valley.

These new signs at the hospital are posted in front of the main entrance and the entrance of the professional building.

If your business is interested in being part of the Purple Heart Parking Project and designating a space, you can call Wally McMasters at 606-793-3004.