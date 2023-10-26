WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a celebration of artists, creators and innovators, with an after school program funded by grants through the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and George E. Stifel.

Elm Grove Elementary was the place to be for aspiring young artists to convene.



There is a particular strong emphasis on visual arts and theatre–with the kids even writing and developing their very own play!



It focuses on three kids standing against a bully on All Hallows Eve, but eventually leads them on a journey interacting with ghosts of Wheeling past.

“And we gave four different jobs to children. So each team had a writer on it, had an artist on it, an actor and also had a tech or sound person as well.” Ellen Culler – Ohio County Schools Art Teacher

Culler says the most important thing is working together as a team. She added they had the special opportunity to do a Zoom call with a film editor who’s been working for Netflix on different post-production pieces for Netflix.