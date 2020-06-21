Youth Baseball team and fathers clean up Tunnel Green field

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- A local baseball team spent Father’s Day bonding with their fathers over a day of hard work.

For the Wheeling Nationals 11U baseball team, the Tunnel Green field in East Wheeling represents much more. After being indoors for months, this youth team is excited to play ball, on a field that they can finally call home. Which is why fathers, their children, and wives decided to spend Father’s Day fixing up this old field.

“We have been looking for somewhere to play for a home field since I lived here. I moved here 5 years ago from Georgia and since then it’s literally been a hassle to get on the field, we got permission finally from the city but I wasn’t going to wait on the city to get the field ready,” said Desean James, head coach of the Wheeling Nationals 11U. “I wanted to get these kids on the field and playing right away. It’s way past due for this.”

“We didn’t get to play for awhile and we finally got our home field and fixed it up and I was excited about that,” said Zane McCarthy, a player on the youth team.

The youth team and their families arrived at the park early in the morning and spent hours raking, mowing, and picking up rocks on the field. But not without learning some life lessons.

“It feels like we can use a lot of teamwork so it’s actually really fun,” said Kaleel Lee, a player on the youth team.

“I learned that cleaning is working and helping people for the game,” said Cariyah James.

For coach James, the ability to have his team bond over hard work is rather special.

“It’s really been hard on the kids, the kids have been literally locked up so it’s nice for them to be out and be kids again,” said James.

And the kids will certainly cherish these moments together.

“Yeah we’re all good friends we’ve been a team for 2 years and it’s going great,” said Kalijah Yahn, a player on the youth team. The team is scheduled to play their first game on the field this Tuesday.