WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Thursday night was special in Wheeling as the YWCA gave out 37 scholarships to students from all over the Ohio Valley.

The YWCA held the Ohio Valley African American Student Association banquet to hand out the special honors.

It’s the 14th year they held this event to honor students for their many achievements. This year, those kids will receive a minimum of a $200 scholarship. They are the Ohio Valley’s top African American High School seniors.

Community members and businesses have partnered and donated to the YWCA to designate a gift toward students going into a certain profession.