WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The YWCA building on 11th and Chapline was built to serve women and families of the early 20th century…but it’s time to finally equip it for those of the 21st.

The $16.8 million renovations began just this summer and now have an estimated completion date: August of 2024.

Both the building and infrastructure are in for a huge upgrade from when they were built 117 years ago.

What is now the Boutique will become an educational center, with the Boutique itself moving to the basement.

The center’s directors say the early part of the project is going smoothly despite all the work to be done.

“They are in the basement of the facility working to start the reconstruction, covering the pool, redoing a lot of the rooms, the wall, the structure, shoring up and getting ready to start some work on the roof, that type of thing. So it’s going along as planned.” Laura Albertini-Weigel, WIND Program Director, Wheeling YWCA

Twelve hundred additional women and families will receive the advocacy and care they need once the final upgrade is complete.

Belmont Savings Bank financing and historic tax credits both helped the renovations get off the ground.