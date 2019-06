Early Sunday morning McMechen police sergeant Andy McCombs was running radar on RT 2 Northbound.

A car pulled up next to the cruiser allegedly thinking the vehicle was broken down.

Two men in the vehicle then allegedly realized it was a police cruiser and sped off.

McCombs later stopped the car and found 12.8 grams of meth along with needles and a scale.

Zachary Mumford of Weirton and Carl Hendershot of New Cumberland were placed under arrest and taken to Northern Regional Jail.