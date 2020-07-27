Good Shepherd Nursing Home delivers good news on COVID results

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) — Good Shepherd Nursing Home Administrator Donald R. Kirsch announced good news after last week’s coronavirus testing at the facility.

“The tests for all Good Shepherd residents and staff are negative for COVID-19. We begin the second week of testing today.” Donald R. Kirsch

Good Shepherd Nursing Home Administrator

If all tests remain negative, Good Shepherd will be permitted to reopen its building to family member visits.

We plan to be open for seven days of visitation and then closed for seven days so that we can monitor residents more closely during the week of no visitation. We will repeat this pattern as long as everyone remains healthy. Donald R. Kirsch

Good Shepherd Nursing Home Administrator

Kirsch also complimented staff for using proper infection control procedures, the result of which is keeping Good Shepherd residents safe.

This is a developing story, stay with 7News for the latest.