WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) It was a busy night on Thursday for West Virginia GOP candidates as some of them got the chance to participate in a meet and greet event at the Scottish Rite Rotunda in Wheeling.

It was an opportunity for them to build rapport with constituents before the May 10th Primary Election.

Each candidate got the opportunity to deliver their platform in a timed speech.

Ohio County GOP Chairwoman Elgine McArdle says the meet and greet serves as an educational tool for constituents to learn more about the candidates who are running to represent them.

When you are in, a one on one, sort of on the spot situation like the event was tonight you can sort of size up what the candidate stands for. Whether they have a great personality, whether they’re cold, whether they’re warm, lots of things come out when you when you have one on one interaction. It ‘s our job as the Ohio County Republican Executive Committee to provide forums, so that can happen, so that they can ask questions of the candidates, they can learn what platforms are, what they stand for, what their policies are. That’s what we do this more do this for. Elgine McArdle, Ohio County GOP Chairwoman

Winners of the Primary May 10th Election will be on the ballot in November for the General Election slated for November 8th.