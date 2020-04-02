Coronavirus in Ohio: Stay-at-Home order extended until May 1

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –Gov. Mike DeWine will extend Ohio’s current Stay at Home order through May 1, and the new order–with some additions–will go into effect the evening of Monday, April 6.

It was March 22 when DeWine first announced that the Ohio Department of Health would be placing a Stay at Home order for all Ohioans. That order was scheduled to end Monday night, but on Thursday DeWine announced that order would be extended until May 1.

The new order will include new regulations such as retailers setting a number of allowed customers inside, asking anyone traveling into Ohio to quarantine themselves for 14 days with a few exceptions, canceling organized youth sporting events and closing public swimming pools.

Governor DeWine said they will not regulate funerals and weddings, but those two events must not have 10 people or more.

CLICK HERE to read Governor Mike DeWine‘s current stay at home order here.

NBC4 will post the new order as soon at it is made available.