Gov. Justice appoints Wheeling man as judge for new court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Gov. Jim Justice made an historic announcement this morning regarding his first-ever appointees to the newly created West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals.

The Intermediate Court of Appeals will hear appeals coming from the circuit court. Many other states have this kind of court, but this is brand-new for West Virginia.

Justice stated he promised court reform in 2019. The Supreme Court was in turmoil with resignations and investigations, said Justice.

We’ve got to put integrity back into that court. Gov. Jim Justice

He also said the court needs to have a “conservative flair.”

Justice’s three appointees are Donald A. Nickerson of Wheeling, Thomas E. Scarr of Huntington and Daniel Greear of South Charleston.

Nickerson was appointed to a six-year term ending December 31, 2008. He is a graduate of West Liberty University and Capital University. He is a municipal judge and Ohio County Commissioner.

Nickerson says this is something he’s wanted to do since law school, a more than 30-year dream now realized.



Regarding his appointment, Nickerson said, “I am flattered and humbled by it” and that he welcomed the opportunity.

Scarr was appointed to a two-year term. He is president-elect of the West Virginia State Bar Association.

Greear was appointed to a four-year term and served as the chief of staff for the West Virginia Speaker of the House.