Gov. Justice cleared in federal probe; faces other legal battles

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Former Acting Attorney General George Terwilliger, a personal attorney who represents West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, says Governor Justice and his family have been exonerated of any wrong-doing in a federal investigation.

Last spring the Governor’s office and commerce department received federal subpoenas from the U.S. Department of Justice concerning the annual Military Tribute at the Greenbrier Golf Tournament held at the Greenbrier Resort, which is owned by the Justice family.

The inquiry was about a charity that runs the golf tournament. Today an attorney for the Governor said the Justice Department told him the investigation was over and no one is accused of anything illegal or improper.

We were informed by career Justice Department prosecutors, in the U.S. Department of Justice, that the investigation has concluded with no allegation of any wrongdoing whatsoever. George Terwilliger

While he may be cleared in the federal case, the Governor has other legal problems, even from fellow Republicans. Former Wood County GOP Chairman Rob Cornelius has asked the Secretary of State’s Office to investigate the finances of the Governor’s charities, including one for flood relief called, Neighbors Loving Neighbors.

It took in $120 million over about a decade, and they are supposed to submit very detailed, audited CPA statements to review their activities. It appears to me from the records I’ve been given by the Secretary of State, they never had, they never bothered. Rob Cornelius

And a Democratic Delegate has sued the Governor to force him to live in the Governor’s Mansion, as many believe the State Constitution mandates.

Ninety percent of life is showing up. And if you only show up for work every two or three weeks, you’re not getting much done. So to effectively govern, you’ve got to be here. You’ve got to have relationships with members of the Legislature. Del. Isaac Sponaugle (D-Pendleton)

The Governor promises a Supreme Court fight on that.

Now that the federal investigation of the Governor has concluded, the focus here turns to his State of the State Address and the opening of the Legislature, both of which happen on Wednesday, January 8.