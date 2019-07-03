Gov. Justice declares state holiday for state employees on Friday, July 5, 2019

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has issued an executive order declaring that Friday, July 5, 2019, will be an official holiday for all public employees of the state.

“Independence Day is a day of remembrance for all the freedoms we have in our great country and of all the sacrifices made by our veterans and active duty military members, “I want to thank all our state employees for everything you do for West Virginia and wish you all a happy Independence Day weekend! Gov. Jim Justice- WV

Gov. Justice says there is so much going on in WV and wants to encourage everyone to go out and view the beautiful state