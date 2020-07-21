Gov. Justice hosts virtual meeting on returning to school in fall of 2020

Governor Jim Justice held a virtual meeting today with all 27 of West Virginia’s public and private college university presidents to discuss reopening plans for the fall semester.

The safety of students and faculty was the focus of the conversation.

Governor Justice renewed his calls for any students coming from out of state to be tested. He also pledged to utilize the resources of the National Guard, and the DHHR whenever needed.

“What everyone wants to achieve, myself included, is to bring our kids back to our colleges and our universities safely, so they will be able to continue their education while also protecting their communities, teachers, faculty, and everyone around them at our institutions,” Gov. Justice said. “There’s a way to do it and we all need to try to find the safest and best way possible to pull it off.”

