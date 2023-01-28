WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice confirmed Friday that he is still considering running for U.S. Senate “very very seriously.”

And he is touring the state, advocating for his 50% tax cut plan.

In fact, he spent the day in Wheeling Friday to commemorate the completion of the Wheeling I-70 Bridge project and also to promote his tax plan.

We asked our political analyst Dr. Kevin Spiker what this might suggest, regarding the governor’s future plans.

Governor Justice in this legislative session has put forth quite an ambitious agenda. Whether we’re speaking of reform to the tax codes or any other substantive policy issues. A very very ambitious agenda. You know these are potential items that, if he is successful in shepherding these through the state legislature, he could possibly use in a Senate run in 2024. Dr. Kevin Spiker, Political Science Associate Professor, Ohio University

Alex Mooney, even before taking his newly elected seat in the U.S. House, announced he’s running for Senator Manchin’s seat.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey may also seek that seat, as well as Governor Justice.

Senator Manchin has not yet announced a re-election bid.