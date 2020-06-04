Gov.Justice responds to comments made about Barack Obama not being welcome in the Mountain State

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- On June 3, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice stated former President Barack Obama would not be welcome in WV when asked about having the Republican National Convention in the Mountain State.
Gov. Justice was asked during his press briefing on June 4 if he had more thoughts about welcoming Presidents to West Virginia.
Gov.Justice went on to say people that know him, know there is no racial bone in his body.
“If people only knew my extended family and all the African American people that I associate with and that I take care of, families that I take care of, and people individuals, kids, and everything that I take care of and I’m in communication with every day, almost,” said, Gov. Justice.
Gov.Justice went on to say that he had no issues with the skin color of Barack Obama, it had to deal with polices that crippled the state of WV.
“My comments about President Obama had nothing to do with the man.”
You can view the full comments below
