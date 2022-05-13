On Thursday, Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, along with the National Border Patrol Council released a statement on the Biden administration providing baby formula to illegal immigrants holding facilities.

The statement can be read below:

“Children are our most vulnerable, precious Texans and deserve to be put first. Yet, President Biden has turned a blind eye to parents across America who are facing the nightmare of a nationwide baby formula shortage. While mothers and fathers stare at empty grocery store shelves in a panic, the Biden Administration is happy to provide baby formula to illegal immigrants coming across our southern border. This is yet another one in a long line of reckless, out-of-touch priorities from the Biden Administration when it comes to securing our border and protecting Americans. Our children deserve a president who puts their needs and survival first – not one who gives critical supplies to illegal immigrants before the very people he took an oath to serve.” Gov. Abbott- Texas

Gov. Abbott added on Twitter ‘As parents face the nightmare of a nationwide formula shortage, the Biden Administration is happy to provide baby formula to illegal immigrants coming across the southern border. Shameful. Our children deserve a president who puts their needs & survival first.’

Just this week, the FDA has given the company behind a nationwide recall permission to release some of its previously produced powdered formula to individuals on a case-by-case basis.