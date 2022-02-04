Governor Jim Justice personally thanks West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins for his service

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) Governor Jim Justice received a letter from Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins stating that he will be resigning from the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, effective this Sunday, Feb. 6th.

In that letter, his office stated, that Justice Jenkins will return to private practice.

Evan has devoted his entire life to public service and, on behalf of all West Virginians, we thank him, Governor Justice said, It was one of my highest honors to appoint Evan to our Supreme Court in 2018 and, since then, he and his colleagues have restored honor and integrity to our court. I look forward to appointing a new justice who can fill his shoes and carry the torch of honor and integrity well into the future. Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia

The governor’s office also mentioned that the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will immediately begin the process of filling Justice Jenkins vacancy with an appointee to serve as a justice until the people of West Virginia elect a new justice.

Jenkins accomplishments include serving in the West Virginia House of Delegates, State Senate, United States House of Representatives, and then on the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia as Chief Justice.

Governor Justice also sent a letter to Justice Jenkins, acknowledging his retirement and thanking him on behalf of the people of West Virginia for his public service during his tenure on the Supreme Court.​