Governor Justice delivers his 6th State of the State address in Charleston

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivered his 6th State of the State address Thursday night at the Capitol in Charleston.

This comes after the governor had to postpone the original January 12th address date which is when he got sick with COVID-19.

He originally delivered the address by written message, a first in modern state history.

Governor Justice, who spoke for about an hour Thursday night, discussed how the state has set records regarding revenue growth.

Employment numbers, according to the governor, are the best they have ever been in state history.

Senator Ryan Weld talked exclusively to 7News following the speech.

Right now we have the role nationally as the scrappy underdog. That has a lot of our success stories under our belt right now and we need to continue to move forward. So, I agree with him on the overall theme of being proud. I don’t think we should ever not be proud of being West Virginians, but I think, right now as West Virginians, we have a lot to be proud of. Senator Ryan Weld, (R) West Virginia

Governor Justice also mentioned how tourism in the Mountain State is exploding and that people and businesses are moving to the state with businesses expanding their operations.

The governor focused on his support for a plan on how to get more companies to the state, who are all expected to create hundreds of jobs in the state.

During his speech, Governor Justice talked about broadband expansion, education and road repairs plus a 5% percent pay raise for state employees beginning July first.