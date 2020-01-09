Governor Justice delivers State of the State address

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Governor Justice entered the Joint Session of the Legislature to applause on Wednesday evening.

Early he mentioned how much better the state economy is compared to three years ago with unemployment now way down, and employment and business income taxes up.

It’s a great, great evening in the state of West Virginia and I bless you in every way and I think you in every way. Governor Jim Justice (R) West Virginia

The Governor also said it’s time to get rid of the state’s business inventory and equipment tax, and Republican leaders agree.

Many governors and renowned economists has identified that tax as the single biggest job killer we have. State Sen. Mitch Carmichael (R)

Governor Justice is also proposing to hire 87 new case workers for the state’s overworked foster care system, now with 7,000 kids to care for.

Some say it’s not enough

We cut CPS so much in the past. Now we’re gonna have to go back and hire another 80 CPS workers, so we’re trying to fix it. State Sen. Ron Stollings (D) Boone

After two years of five-percent pay raises, there was no discussion of that for state workers or teachers.

We have a lot we have to do in this session. We still have to make our salaries competitive with contiguous states. We have to continue that. Dale Lee, West Virginia Education Association

At one point the Governor asked everyone to wear orange highway vests after he announced $147 million in new money for additional road repairs.

The big question now is will the state have enough money for all of this. This is only day one of the Legislative Session. We have 59 more days to find out.