Governor Justice promises to fix roads in Marshall County

It’s a growing frustration in the Northern Panhandle, the condition of the roads. They’ve forced Marshall and Hancock Counties into a state of emergency, and as the summer comes, people want to know, what’s being done?

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice provided an update on the progress of road repairs in the area in Moundsville Wednesday afternoon, beginning his presentation with a list of what’s been done so far, and it shows DOH crews are hard at work.

There were still questions from concerned citizens and even members of the legislature, mainly how do we get more money to come fix the roads in District 6?

“It’s not even anything close to fair for us to endanger children and have sinkholes and slips and everything else,” said Governor Justice (R-WV).

The Governor also said he understands the concerns of citizens worried about roads that are falling away.

He started by listing what’s been done in the last 30 days since his visit. Governor Justice said 203 miles of road has been ditched and bladed in Marshall County and crews have done 4,200 tons of stabilization.

Speaking of paving, an addition $7 million is coming to District 6 for paving. In fact, officials say those orders are already in the hands of contractors.

“$7 million in eight weeks that we got those purchase orders in these contractors’ hands. That’s like eight times the annual paving program up here,” said Commissioner of Highways Jimmy Wriston.

But, what about the $98 million in supplemental appropriations approved by the Legislature on Monday for state highway maintenance funding.

Is it coming here?

$54 million is coming from the current-year revenue surplus and is combined with $44 million from non-maintenance funds.

“We got eight of what was divvied out in the past, while the Eastern Panhandle got like 34% of the money,” said Delegate Joe Canestraro (D-Marshall County) during the meeting. “What we’re looking for is how can we make it more fair for District 6?”

“We have a base amount that they’re gonna get, which basically is what they got last year, which is their maintenance money,” explained Transportation Secretary Byrd White. “Now, on top of that they will get more money based on the list of needs that they’ve got that they can get done. In other words, we’re not gonna give them money for stuff that they can’t get done.”

Byrd also sent on to say that not every district is the same size and some have more slides or worse roads and while they try to be fair, that doesn’t always mean each district gets equal funds.

Officials say they still aren’t certain where exactly that money will go, they can say 40 road slips in the district will see work very soon.

“Engineering division is now working on those designs,” explained Wriston. “We are going to have those by June 30th. By the end of July let’s say we should have all 40 of those in contractors hands being repaired.”

The Governor and Transportation Secretary also say they’re negotiating with gas companies to help cover some of the costs of the road repairs. He said if the Senate and House would agree, he would get behind an effort to make gas companies pay.

The West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association spoke out on that issue, saying that as the state continues to address the declining road conditions, their industry has spent more than $110 million dollars over the past five years on the roads.

They said the money has gone toward upgrades, maintenance and design and just last year the industry spent more than $34 million.

7News received a statement from Anne Blankenship, the Executive Director of WVONGA saying:

“As an industry we use the roads in West Virginia and are cognizant that our operations – like other industries across the state – apply additional pressure to state roads. We strive to be good neighbors and have contributed significantly to road repairs in the areas where we work, predominantly in the northern portions of the state.”

Governor Justice did promise to be back in 60 days to deliver an update on the progress.

“Just bear with us,” he continued. “We’re gonna get there. I feel for you and all I can do is apologize for what’s happened in the past and we’re gonna do something about it.”

In the meantime, officials said there is a website to check on projects in your area. Find it by clicking here.