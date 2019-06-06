Governor Justice returns to court

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice spent another day in court Wednesday.

At issue was the case of his residency. The case was brought on by Delegate Isaac Sponaugle, and has been going on for the past year. It challenges whether the Governor should resident in the state capitol of Charleston, which is a requirement listed in the state constitution.

“I know he’s the most powerful man in state government as the governor and the wealthiest individual in the state but that constitution applies to him just like everyone else,” said Sponaugle.

Meanwhile, Governor Justice is being represented by attorney Michael Carey.

“He’s obviously got issues that make him more comfortable to reside in Lewisburg but he gets up every morning and drives where he needs to go,” said Carey.

