Governor Justice says revenue growth clears all-time state record

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Governor Jim Justice says West Virginia collected more revenue growth this fiscal year than any other year in state history.

The Republican governor announced in a news release Tuesday that general revenue growth hit $511 million in the fiscal year that ended Sunday.

Justice said the figure is due to the state taking in high amounts of consumer sales, personal income, corporate net income and severance taxes.

Growth in oil and natural gas sales, as well as “enhanced construction industry activities,” contributed to the total.

Justice said last fiscal year’s revenue growth is one-and-a-half times the combined growth for fiscal years 2007 to 2017.