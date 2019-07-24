Breaking News
Governor Justice to return to Marshall County to talk road repairs

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will return to the Ohio Valley to provide an update on road maintenance in Marshall County.

Leaders from the West Virginia Department of Transportation will join him on Wednesday.

The Governor has scheduled a 1:00 p.m. press conference at the Division of Highways District 6 headquarters in Moundsville, where he is expected to update the public on secondary road maintenance work occurring locally and across the state.

Governor Justice was previously in Marshall County about two months ago, promising to come back in 60 days to deliver an update. It was at that meeting where he announced an additional $7 million that was coming to District 6 for paving.

