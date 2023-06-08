CALIFORNIA — California Governor Gavin Newsom is rallying support for a 28th Constitutional amendment to help keep communities safer from gun violence, according to a press release.

Gov. Newsom is reaching out in support to convene a constitutional convention, which requires the backing of 34 state legislatures.

The 28th amendment will raise the federal minimum age to buy a firearm from 18 to 21, and mandate universal background checks. It will also Institute a reasonable waiting period for all gun purchases, and ban civilian purchase of assault weapons.

In order to rally the support for this, the Governor is asking supporting persons to sign up as a Citizen Co-Sponsor here.