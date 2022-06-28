BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)–This local small business is holding a fundraiser to help save children in need.

The Ice Cream Island LLC truck is setting up shop at the St. Clairsville Sam’s Club Tuesday evening from 4-8 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Children’s Miracle Network as well as the WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Ice Cream Island LLC has everything from cones to sundaes and even mason jar shakes, but the cherry on top of it all is helping raise money for charity.