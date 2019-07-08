Grain-free dog food, is it safe?

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A recent study published by the FDC, warning animal owners about Grain Free Dog Food is leaving many animal owners with a ton of questions.

Dr. Jodi Oelschlager has been passionate about grain-free and raw foods since her cat died from Dilated Cardiomyopathy years ago.

Now after a recent Grain-Free dog food study was released, she’s telling her clients to not freak out over the Blanket Term they used

“Taurine is actually high in meats, especially dark meats in turkey and chicken. So, you can supplement them some fresh taurine with lightly cooked chicken and turkey especially the dark meat. It’s also in organ meats. So, that’s another option for providing extra taurine.” Dr. Jodi Oelschlager

The dogs most closely affected by these foods include Doberman, New Foundland, Boxers, Dalmatians, and most recently, Golden Retrievers. If you are afraid your dog may be at risk for Dilated Cardiomyopathy, Oelshlager says you can always ask your vet to get you animals Taurine levels tested.