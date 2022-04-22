Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) – When it gets hot, many of us love to hit those long stretches of summer roads.

And if that’s you, Grand Vue Park has a spot for you to enjoy the sunset after a long day of driving.

Park staff cut the ribbon to the cheers of park employees and Marshall County commissioners.

Each of the 40 spots has full hookups and most have space for 50-foot vehicles.

They’ve spent all winter making the necessary upgrades, and have reservations open now through October.

The park says they want to make vacationers take another look at the Northern Panhandle.

In this area, we don’t have that many vacationing type sites. We have a lot of our sites that have been put out for people that are in the oil and gas industry and things like that. Craig White, General Manager, Grand Vue Park

They say it’s meant for short-term trips, and two weeks is the maximum amount of time you can stay in one spot.

The soft opening this weekend filled up fast, and more than 90 percent of the available spaces have already been snapped up.

Everyone who reserves a spot in the hilltop park gets access to everything Grand Vue offers, including ziplining and golf, if you remember to pack your clubs.