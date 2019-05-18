Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex announce film series, other events for May

The Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex in Moundsville has released a full schedule of events for the month of May.

This weekend, the complex will host Second Saturday Film Series, featuring the histroic films, “Lewis and Clark: A Scientific Journey” and “Lewis and Clark: The Eastern Legacy.”

Second Saturday Film Series will be followed by an interactive program the next weekend. On May 18, vistors are invited to help plant the museum’s Interpretive Garden. Vistors can come back June 1 for another planting.

On Thursday, May 30, Wayne Worth, a West Virginia resident, will present his lecture series, “On the Road in West Virginia,” where he details his journey to all 55 counties in the Mountain State.

Throughout the month of May, the complex will showcase an exhibit by the Ohio Valley Photography Club.

All ages are welcome to attend any events and all programs are free to the public.

For more information, please visit their website or contact Andrea Keller, cultural program coordinator at (304) 843-4128.