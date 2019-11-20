Greater Wheeling Homeless Coalition to host Thanksgiving dinner

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One local business will be volunteering their time and talent to help those in need .

Ideal Provisions will bring their food truck to team up with The Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless to provide a free, traditional, and delicious, Thanksgiving dinner the homeless in our area.

The dinner will take place on Tuesday, November 26th from noon until 2pm.

The fist floor of the Coalition building will also be open for anyone who wished to eat indoors.

It should be a wonderful community event. We are very indebted to our partners. For the thirty years that we’ve been in existence, people like Dean, Carrie, and Chad who volunteer and make all the difference. Lisa Badia – Director, Homeless Coalition

The Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless encourages all those who are homeless to come out for a free and hot meal.