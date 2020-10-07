Grief support group for kids set to open in November

WEIRTON, W. Va. (WTRF) – It has never been harder to be a kid.

In West Virginia, 50 to 70 percent of school age kids have lost a parent and are being raised by a grandparent or a foster family.

In Weirton, a new grief support group is forming, called “Never Alone Kids.”

In this area, there are a lot of drug overdoses. So, if a young parent dies, that leaves children. Those children, a lot of times. are cared for by grandparents. Kim Weaver, Director, Weirton Christian Center

It’s so hard on the grandparents. They can’t always keep up like a younger parent can. So, that child might not be able to do all the things the others do, like sports and after school activities. Patti Barnabei, Founder, Never Alone West Virginia

In some cases, one parent is dead, the other is in jail.

They are opening Never Alone Kids at Weirton Christian Center.

They’ll have evening sessions, once every two weeks, for 13 weeks and take kids preschool through high school.

The same group stays together for that period of time. They come in. They all eat dinner together, and then have a counseling session and they separate into their groups. Kim Weaver, Director, Weirton Christian Center

They say kids’ grief is made even worse by isolation in the COVID crisis.

A lot of these kids who get depressed when they’re by themselves and they don’t have social interaction, that’s going to amplify the feelings that they’re having. Kim Weaver, Director, Weirton Christian Center

They want the community to know they’re here, they plan to open in November and it will be a free service.

Right now, volunteer leaders are training, based on a similar program at Highmark Caring Place in Pittsburgh.

To learn more about Never Alone Kids, call (304) 748-2353.