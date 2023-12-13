WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – You always hear, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year….” and for many, this is true.

But for someone who lost a special person in their life, the Holidays don’t always feel wonderful, no matter how long ago they passed away.

Many people feel they need to be jolly during the holiday season despite the grief they are actually feeling on the inside.

Motivational speaker and author Sherrie Dunlevy says grief comes in waves, and it’s important to feel your emotions but not dwell in them.

“The holidays trigger all your senses. So, you’re going to hear something that reminds you of a loved, you’re going to see something that reminds you, you’re going to taste something that reminds you, right? It’s all around. The triggers are there. Just let the tears flow, but then let the smiles flow too at the memory of your loved ones.” Sherrie Dunlevy | Author & Motivational Speaker

Dunlevy says passing on old traditions, starting new traditions, and honoring the person you’ve lost are all great ways to get through the Holiday season when grieving.