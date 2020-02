WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park High School held their annual Queen of Queens Pageant on Wednesday evening.

The show featured a wide variety of talents including singing, dancing and musical instruments.

Winning this year’s crown was Karlee Griffin. She will go on to represent Wheeling Park School in the OVAC Queen of Queens this July.

Emcees for the evening were 7News’s very own Brenda Danehart and Scott Nolte.