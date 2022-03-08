Need a job? Looking for something new? How about being a grizzly bear conflict manager.

The job, listed by the US Fish and Wildlife Service is full-time and would have you coordinating grizzly bear conflict management in Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, and Washington.

Duty location is negotiable after selection but must be located within 100 miles of Missoula, Bozeman, or Kalispell in Montana.

The job specifics say that salary is between $79,363 – $103,176 per year.

There are physical demands according to the job description with a lot of fieldwork such as walking over wet, rough, uneven or rocky surfaces; bending, crouching, stooping, stretching, reaching, or similar activities.

The grizzly bear conflict manager will plans and coordinates ground response, including trapping, chemical immobilization, monitoring, conflict prevention, and relocation efforts. Work with partner agencies, special interest groups and/or private organizations to identify and resolve biological and management issues of local and national significance.

The position says this is the last day to apply for the job.