APPLE GROVE, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice joined Nucor Corporation today in a groundbreaking ceremony for the company’s state-of-the-art sheet steel mill in Mason County.

The record investment will exceed $2.7 billion, making it the largest in West Virginia history, as well as the largest single investment Nucor has ever made.

“Nucor’s decision to invest in West Virginia represents a true vote of confidence in our state’s strength, resilience, and readiness to seize opportunities,” Gov. Justice said. “This is more than just a construction project. It’s a symbol of progress and the promise of a brighter future for our communities and families for generations to come.”

Nucor Corporation, which utilizes electric arc furnaces to turn recycled scrap metal into steel, is North America’s largest recycler of any material. This steelmaking process makes Nucor one of the cleanest steel producers in the world and a leader in sustainable steel production.

Gov. Justice announced the company’s decision to come to West Virginia in 2022.

The company plans to employ up to 2,000 workers for construction and hire around 800 full-time employees to operate the plant. The facility is expected to take 2-3 years to build and will boost West Virginia’s reputation as a national leader for skilled labor.

The new facility is designed to produce up to three million tons of sheet steel annually, including for the automotive, appliance, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

Nucor Corporation, the largest steel producer in the United States, is a Fortune 150 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. State, federal, and Nucor officials, including company President and CEO Leon J. Topalian, were present for the event.

