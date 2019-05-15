Groundbreaking for South Field Energy facility

by: Taylor Long

South Field Energy LLC  held a groundbreaking ceremony today for a new 1,182-megawatt, combined-cycle natural gas electric generating facility in Columbiana County, Ohio. 

South Field Energy is an affiliate of Advanced Power. This project marks Advanced Power’s third major infrastructure project in the United States.

The development of the site will employ approximately 1,000 construction workers and 25 full-time employees upon completion.

The South Field Energy project will help Ohioans close the growing gap of energy production in the area. State-of-the-art technology will make the facility one of the most efficient and environmentally-friendly natural gas electric generating facilities across the United States.

