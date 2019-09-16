Groundhog tested positive for rabies in Ohio County

WHEELING, WV –Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing that a groundhog has tested positive for rabies.

The groundhog was found in the Dement Road area of Ohio County.

The groundhog was collected on September 12, 2019, and tested positive for rabies on September 13, 2019. This is the second laboratory-confirmed animal rabies case in Ohio County for 2019.

The occurrence of rabies in groundhogs is not common in West Virginia, however, cases do occur and caution should be maintained when dealing with any wild animal.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department and other county health departments in West Virginia, along with the United States Department of Agriculture-Wildlife Services regularly test animals for rabies throughout the year.

The health department urges residents not to ground feed any animals, both domestic and wild animals, especially in residential areas. Residents should also control and secure residential garbage waste in and around homes and businesses.

For more information contact the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department at 304.234.3682 or visit our website at www.ohiocountyhealth.com.