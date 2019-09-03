Group conducts survey, wants more done to protect Suspension Bridge

Breaking News
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Friends of Wheeling are recommending more be done to protect the Suspension Bridge from overweight vehicles.

Five members of the Board of Directors conducted an informal survey of the vehicles crossing the bridge on Friday.

Over the span of just four hours, the group said it found around 140 vehicles out of the 707 that crossed the bridge were overweight.

Members feel the city needs to launch an awareness campaign over the issue, or shut the bridge down completely to vehicles if it can’t be stopped.

More about their survey can be found of the Friends of Wheeling Facebook page.

