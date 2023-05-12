MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va (WTRF) – Grow Ohio Valley teamed up three Marshall County Schools on Friday for a fun and innovative project.

Central Elementary, Moundsville Middle and John Marshall High School students collaborated to build six self-watering raised garden beds. This is all part of a revitalization project for the elementary school’s garden.

Career and Technical Education Director, Bob Wilson, helped organize the project between the schools.

JMHS carpentry students examined blueprints and built the raised beds. Moundsville Middle school agriculture students helped install liners and plant starter seeds. Grow Ohio Valley Education Program manager oversaw the entire project from start to finish.

“It’s pretty fun building something out of nothing. Just taking our time. Trying to make sure everything is all squared up. Putting it all together from the ground up. We started all the frames and just build up from there.” Richard Contreras | 11th Grade Student, John Marshall High

“Having all levels of students and teachers and community members just really brings it together that much more.” Hannah Hedrick | Education Program Manager, Grow Ohio Valley

The revamping of these garden beds is a full circle moment for Grow Ohio Valley as well.

Hedrick says the previous garden beds at Central were among the first gardens Grow Ohio Valley built through their “Garden in Every School” about 10 years ago.

The Central Elementary Students and Staff all look forward to the new garden opening this summer.