Grow Ohio Valley’s new location gets help from the Mills Group

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Grow Ohio Valley is getting some help to bring more great locally-sourced food to the Ohio Valley.

The Mills Group has chosen Grow OV for their pro-bono conceptual services program to help them renovate the property at 134 17th Street in Wheeling. They tell us the dream is to see Ohio Valley people feeding Ohio Valley people. When the project is completed, the new location will offer local food producers a facility to bring fresh food to local residents, all while spurring economic growth in the area.

“We know that growing your business, especially in the food sector is hard. So what we envision here is a tool that can be used by these farmers and these food makers with services like food packaging and branding and trucking and distribution. Basically anything you need to get a product from the field on a farm all the way to its end user or onto a grocery store shelf.” Danny Swan, Grow Ohio Valley

Vic Greco with the Mills Group tells us that Grow OV was a former client, helping them with the public market at the Intermodal Center, and helping them with this project was a no-brainer. Stay with 7NEWS for updates on the project.