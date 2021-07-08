Guernsey Co. K9 Ace helps discover over 100 grams of narcotics

CUMBERLAND, OHIO (WTRF)- Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in Cumberland on June 3 that lead to the discovery of a large amount of narcotics.

K-9 Ace, with the Sheriff’s Office, aided in the finding of a mixture of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl with a combined weight of over 100 grams.

A 35 year old female from Woodsfield, OH Carly Evans, and a 36 year old male from Columbus, OH, Jeremy Evans were subsequently arrested for their involvement in this felony incident.





Investigators with the Investigative Division and the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Taskforce estimate the street value of this seizure to be $10,000.

Formal charges have been filed against the pair to include Felony 1- Possession of Cocaine, Felony 2- Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Felony 2- Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, and Felony 2- Complicity in the commission of an Offense.

This investigation is being assisted by multiple agencies to include the CODE Task Force, Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.